Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Sky Brown wins Young Sports Personality of the Year

Olympic medal-winning skateboarder Sky Brown has been named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Brown won women's park bronze in Tokyo, making her Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time at the age of 13 years and 28 days.

She had already broken Margery Hinton's 93-year record as the youngest athlete to represent Team GB at a summer Games.

Brown edged out England footballer Jude Bellingham and Para-swimmer Ellie Challis to the award.

"I can't believe it, I'm so thankful," she said.

"I just want to make Britain proud as much as I can, and I did.

"I want to inspire the world, especially little girls, and teach them that skateboarding is for everyone.

"If you believe in yourself you can do anything."

Brown, who has never had a professional coach and instead learns tricks from YouTube videos, also won gold in the women's skateboard park event at the Summer X Games in California in July.

Her 2021 successes came just over a year after she suffered a serious accident in training that left her "lucky to be alive".

Brown fell from a ramp, fracturing her skull, breaking her left arm and wrist and suffering lacerations to her heart and lungs.