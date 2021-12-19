Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Who were the winners at this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards?

Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Name: Emma Raducanu

Sport: Tennis

Key achievement: Won the US Open at the age of 18, ending Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion.

Coach of the Year & Team of the Year

Sports Personality 2021: England men's football team and Gareth Southgate win awards

Name: Gareth Southgate (Coach of the Year) & England men's football (Team of the Year)

Key achievement: Reached the final of Euro 2020 - their first major final in 55 years

World Sport Star of the Year

Rachael Blackmore crowned BBC's World Sport Star of the Year

Name: Rachael Blackmore

Sport: Horse racing

Key achievement: Became the first female rider to win the Grand National

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sports Personality 2021: Simone Biles wins Lifetime Achievement award

Name: Simone Biles

Sport: Gymnastics

Key achievement: Four-time Olympic champion who speaks out about experiences as a survivor of abuse and her mental health struggles

Helen Rollason Award

Name: Jen Beattie

Sport: Football

Key achievement: Uses platform as Arsenal and Scotland footballer to encourage others to get screened for breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2020

Unsung Hero

Sports Personality 2021: Fitness club founder Sam Barlow wins Unsung Hero award

Name: Sam Barlow

Sam Barlow was nominated by the Fit Mums and Friends group she set up in Hull in 2009 to bring women together to get active. It has since grown to be all-inclusive, including children and dads, with 11 adult groups and four junior athletics groups across Hull - while she also delivers a programme for schools in local areas without sport and athletics provision. After losing her husband, Mike, to cancer last year, Barlow also started a fitness and support group for people experiencing loss which continues to inspire other volunteers and coaches.

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Sky Brown wins Young Sports Personality of the Year

Name: Sky Brown

Sport: Skateboarding

Key achievement: Won women's park bronze in Tokyo, making her Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time at the age of 13 years and 28 days

