How to cast your Sports Personality vote by phone
Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality
Here are the phone numbers you need to cast your vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021.
From UK mobiles, dial 6 22 82 followed by the two digits that correspond to your choice. Similarly, it's 09015 22 82 and the two digits that correspond to your choice if you are calling from a UK landline.
01 Tom Daley
02 Tyson Fury
03 Adam Peaty
04 Emma Raducanu
05 Raheem Sterling
06 Sarah Storey
Calls to the short number from your mobile cost 15p. Calls to the long number cost 15p plus your network's access charge. Please ask the bill payer's permission. Go here for full terms and privacy notice.
The vote will open and close as announced in the live show on 19 December 2021. Please do not vote if you are watching on demand.
You can also vote for free online. Full details on how to do so can be found here. You can find our FAQs on voting here.