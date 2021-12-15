Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Sky Brown, Jude Bellingham and Ellie Challis

The three contenders for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2021 have been announced.

The nominees are Borussia Dortmund and England footballer Jude Bellingham, skateboarder Sky Brown and Para-swimmer Ellie Challis.

The winner will be announced during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show on Sunday at 18:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the award in 2020.

Jude Bellingham

Age: 18; Sport: Football

Bellingham's rapid rise continued in 2021 as he established himself at senior level for club and country.

The midfielder helped Dortmund win the 2021 German Cup in May and was voted newcomer of the season by his fellow players.

Bellingham was then included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020, making three substitute appearances as they reached the final.

The first of those games, against Croatia at Wembley in June, saw him become the youngest Englishman to play at a major tournament, aged 17 years and 349 days.

Sky Brown

Age: 13; Sport: Skateboarding

Sky Brown became Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time when she claimed bronze in the women's park skateboarding final at Tokyo at the age of 13 years and 28 days.

The teenager had already broken Margery Hinton's record, which stood for 93 years, as the youngest athlete to represent Team GB at a summer Games.

Brown, who has never had a professional coach and instead learns tricks from YouTube videos, also won gold in the women's skateboard park event at the Summer X Games in California in July.

Ellie Challis

Age: 17; Sport: Para-swimming

Swimmer Ellie Challis became Paralympic GB's youngest medallist when she won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in August.

She finished second in the S3 women's 50m backstroke event just two years after making her international debut at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

Challis was the only elite British female in her class in Tokyo and the only Briton, male or female, in the S1-S4 categories.