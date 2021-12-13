You will be able to vote for your BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 during this year's programme - either by phone or for free online.

The numbers for phone voting will be shown during the live show, but only phone once voting has opened.

To cast your vote online, you will need to vote here. Online votes are capped at one per registered BBC account.

How do I vote online?

If you want to vote online for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021, you must first sign in to a BBC account.

If you already have an account, you can do that here.

However, if you have not already set up an account, you will need to do so. You can find out how to do so here.

Registering only takes a few minutes, and the same BBC account can be used across BBC online to write comments, personalise your BBC Sport app and iPlayer experience, or even vote on Strictly Come Dancing.

If you're clicking the links to sign in or register and you are taken to the BBC Homepage then you are already signed in to a BBC account and you are ready to vote when it opens during the live programme here.

I have my BBC account. Now what?

Once you have a BBC account, you are ready to go. You are advised to sign in to your account before the vote opens.

During the live show on 19 December, the presenters will let you know when the vote has opened. You will then be able to cast your vote online.

Simply go to our Sports Personality section when the vote is open and click on the Vote Now banner.

The winner of the combined phone and online vote will be announced during the show.

Judging terms and conditions