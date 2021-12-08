Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Sports Personality of the Year presenters Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding

The nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will be revealed on Monday, 13 December at 08:30 GMT.

Voting will be open to the public during the Sports Personality programme on BBC One on Sunday, 19 December.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present the 68th awards, celebrating 12 months of incredible sporting action, which featured the Olympics and Paralympics.

The show is being broadcast live from Media City in Salford.

You can find out who the contenders are on Monday on the BBC Sport website and by following @bbcsport on social media.

Alternatively tune in to Breakfast on BBC One for the announcement.

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton won the award in 2020.

Voting is already open to choose the BBC's World Sport Star of the Year.

Will it be Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore, American NFL star Tom Brady, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah or Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen?