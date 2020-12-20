This year, we made BBC Sports Personality's Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year all about you!

Instead of the usual online vote for your favourite elite sport moment, we wanted your videos and stories of your own personal sporting achievement in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rules were straightforward. We asked you one simple question:

Thank you to everyone who submitted a story or video. We got some fantastic contributions sent in from all over the UK, and you can read and see a selection below.

Mark Douglas: "Oliver, our son, has additional needs. He is non-verbal. When he was two, we had real concerns that he would not walk. He has issues with his balance. Riding a bike was not on our radar for Oliver. At all. During lockdown in April, he went all Sir Chris Hoy on us and did this. Excuse the excitable dad and Oliver's less impressed twin, Maisie. We were in tears but this would simply not have happened without lockdown."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Mark Douglas with his sons

Robin Weathersbee: "I'm 56 years old and put my socially distanced exercise to good use this summer, honing my skateboarding skills. I'm no Tony Hawk, but my falls hurt just as much as his. This is me, on the day I landed my first axle stalls..."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Robin Weathersbee and his skateboard

Louise Vernon: "Having virtually reached the end of training for the original London Marathon, I lost fitness and struggled with niggles and loss of confidence during lockdown. Instead of trying to run parts of the virtual marathon, I decided to walk the whole lot around my hometown where our charity was based.

"I completed the walking marathon in under eight hours, with friends from our charity - as well as other friends and family - joining me for sections of the day. We still raised lots of money and I had an amazing day. With having to change plans so many times, as well as face the mental health issues that Covid has brought to everyone, still completing my second marathon my way was a huge achievement."

Grace-Louise: "I struggled with not being able to see my friends and family so I tried really hard in all my Zoom sessions. I got 100% attendance and because of all the conditioning, I was able to get lots of new skills, including a ballout, which was amazing!"

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Grace-Louise performs a ballout

Steve Phillips: "At the age of 68, I achieved my very first hole in one, having played golf for 30 years. Something I never thought would happen."

Quentin Hoad: "I thought I'd get the family involved in a little outdoor activity challenge. I'm the only one who's really played football but my dad's not bad. Convincing my mum to get involved was not easy but eventually after a few attempts we got it! It was the highlight of my lockdown!"

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Quentin Hoad and family

Amy: "My sporting moment of the year was taking part in the Lancaster University squash club running challenges. As a squash club, 25 members ran a collective 8,433km between March and June, raising £1,202 for the Cumbria Covid-19 response fund. Then in the November lockdown, we all took part in the 60km for Movember, raising £1,046. Not only did this help keep up our squash fitness but it raised money for two great causes."

George McMenemy: "This year, I got my first-ever wicket in village cricket. I have dyspraxia; a mild condition meaning I have poor co-ordination. (Not very suited to cricket!) My mother passed away suddenly two years ago, which affected me more than anything else in my life. She was my biggest supporter, always telling me to believe in myself and prove the doubters wrong.

"I was bullied at school for a while and told I would never achieve anything in sport, but I joined my local cricket club after my mum passed away, and the rest is history. Playing has helped me overcome my grief and I love the spirit of cricket. Above all else, it has given me the opportunity to turn my life around and try to make my darling mummy proud, which is all I ever want to do!"

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: George McMenemy gets his first-ever wicket

Jennifer Roberts: "The achievement wasn't mine, but my incredible brother Terry is too modest to shout about his own achievements. Terry ran 40 half-marathons in 40 days. This equates to 524 miles and saw him travel the equivalent distance from Irvine to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Wirral and Birmingham, despite not leaving his hometown. He pounded the pavements alone and raised £2,270 for Claire House Children's Hospice. We're all so proud and think he deserves some recognition for this gargantuan feat. Well done Terry!"

Arwinder Singh Sodhi: "I had to give up football in the local Leicestershire leagues, because of the coronavirus pandemic, to protect my vulnerable father and pregnant wife. I had to stop my gym membership too and take up equipment-free gym at home. I chose to take up foot-golf and started to introduce my daughter to the concept of this sport too. It is one of the most underrated sports in the UK and I strongly suggest this hobby to anyone looking to fully or partly retire from other similar sports during the pandemic."

Rohan: "In the back garden for sports and fitness during lockdown and the rugby ball bin challenge [was accomplished] from 10 metres!"

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Rohan and the rugby ball bin challenge

Nathan Willett: "Lockdown was five months of training for me to run Hadrian's Wall - 84 miles in 19 hours to raise money for Parkinson's UK. It was the longest distance I'd ever run, and it felt like such an accomplishment. Running is often a lonely sport but my (pregnant) wife and two friends gave the attempt such a good atmosphere by meeting me every few hours with a support van full of food - everything from mango to pot noodle to pizza. The highlights were the views over the Pennines, a glorious sunrise through a park in Carlisle, funny looks from club goers in Newcastle city centre, and the £2,600 we raised for the charity."

Sally Orange: "We were a five-strong British female team made up of Sally Orange, Kirsty Robb, Eve Armstrong, Brooke Nolan and Maddy Turnbull, who all trekked 250km across the Finnmark Plateau, the largest ice plain in Europe. Having not seen a soul except each other for the duration, we had a bit of a shock when we returned to reality and the impact of Covid-19, as we had been blissfully unaware of it because of a lack of communication with the outside world."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Trekking across the Finnmark Plateau

Drew Miller Hyndman: "I am disabled, I am autistic and have hypermobility, and for years I have played disability football with a dream to one day play mainstream Sunday league football. I finally realised my dream in 2020, playing for a local side in south London, who have been supportive and welcoming. Even after facing verbal abuse on the pitch relating to my disability, I am determined to come back in the new year and keep living my sporting dream, no matter how small. The video is me in my second league game, early in 2020, making a goal-line clearance and you can see what it means - I am in the dark blue number two shirt."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Drew's goal-line clearance

Peter Holdridge: "It would have been my father's 100th birthday on 16 August 2020. He was a proud Yorkshireman but he supported Leicestershire for the second half of his life. I have many childhood memories of him taking me to watch Leicestershire at Grace Road. The Foxes were playing Durham on 16 August. You weren't allowed in the ground, but I knew you could get a decent view of the pitch through the fence on Milligan Road. I so wanted to see some cricket that day. It rained steadily though.

"Mid-afternoon and the rain eased off. The BBC website said that play was set to start in 10 minutes. I bundled my son into the car and sped off. We got there in time to see the only nine balls of play - and Leicestershire take two wickets - before it poured with rain again. I pushed a white rose through the fence. Dad would have been proud."

Charlie Gray: "We were bored and hot during lockdown and started talking about the luge and how nice and cold it would be. The kids didn't get what a luge was so I bought a 25-metre piece of builders' plastic damp proofing and a couple of floatees. Add a sprinkler and some washing-up liquid, and we had our luge! Cheaper than a paddling pool and so much more fun. The kids didn't get a look in... much."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Charlie Gray and his homemade luge

Kerry: "Our son McKenzie completed the 2.6 challenge by walking 26 lengths of the path by our house - this was an epic challenge for him as he is a wheelchair user. There was lots of pain but he did it, raising money for the Whizz-Kidz charity."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: McKenzie and the 2.6 challenge

Freddie Hodkin: "It was actually my dad. We were clearing out the garden shed in preparation for moving house and found a plastic gun that shoots little yellow foam balls. My mum was hanging washing up and my dad took aim from about 20 feet away and managed to harmlessly bop her right on the top of the head with the ball. It was *very* funny, a much need laugh for all of us earlier in the year."

Ellie Franklin: "Inspired by Kevin Sinfield and the amazing runners in my running group RunMND, I ran 5k on 5 December with my two little boys. My eldest ran the full 5k dressed as Santa in memory of his grandad, who lost his battle with motor neurone disease in 2007 and who he never got to meet. Running with my children and seeing Isaac's little face as I awarded him his medal is my greatest sporting achievement of 2020."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Ellie Franklin with her two boys

Matthew Whiley: "I made my organised senior cricket debut for my local club, Lightcliffe CC, in August, having had some coaching over the winter before the virus hit. I took my first wicket with just my third ball, clean bowling the opposition batsman. As brilliant as that felt, my favourite bit was my celebration, when I, at the age of 21, turned around and ran down to where my dad was fielding to give him a hug!"

Sarah Humphreys: "Zach, aged 14, mastered the T-shirt challenge by kicking a ball up in the air and removing a T-shirt three times. He raised money for the NHS."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Zach and the T-shirt challenge

Matt Dickinson: "Remember the #toiletrollchallenge - trying to relieve the boredom of lockdown by doing something unique with a toilet roll? Well how about Fin, aged 15, performing a bicycle kick to shoot a roll into a basketball net on the other side of the garden. Top skills. And first attempt, honest..."

Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Fin's incredible 'first attempt'

