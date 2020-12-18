Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

A host of figures from the world of sport passed away in 2020.

Here, we remember the sporting names who have died since the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year programme.

AMERICAN SPORTS

Don Shula, won the Super Bowl twice with the Miami Dolphins.

Whitey Ford external-link , six-time baseball World Series champion.

ATHLETICS

Neil Black, former performance director of British Athletics.

Michael Wheeler, external-link 4x400m Olympic relay bronze medallist in 1956.

Bobby Morrow, external-link three-time Olympic gold medallist.

Abadi Hadis, external-link won bronze at the 2017 World Cross-Country Championships.

Dana Zatopkova, external-link 1952 Olympic javelin champion.

Malcolm Yardley, external-link British sprinter who competed at the 1960 Olympics.

Ann Sayer external-link , rowed for Great Britain at the European Championships.

Donald Forbes MacGregor, external-link had top ten finishes at two Commonwealth Games and one Olympics.

Averil Williams external-link , competed for GB at the 1960 Olympic Games in the javelin.

Barclay Palmer external-link , competed at the 1956 Olympics for Great Britain in the shot put.

David Gracie, external-link former GB Olympian.

June Foulds, external-link two-time Olympic medallist.

Dave Artley, part of the Great Britain Youth Athletic team which included Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett.

Chris Smith, external-link former GB fell runner.

BADMINTON

Karen Bridge, external-link four-time Commonwealth Games medallist.

BASKETBALL

Kobe Bryant, two-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time NBA champion.

Robert Archibald, played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games.

David Stern, NBA Commissioner from 1984-2014 - also helped found the Women's NBA.

BOWLS

David Bryant, six-time World Singles champion.

Nancie Colling, external-link silver and bronze medallist at the 1973 World Outdoor Bowls Championships.

BOXING

Roger Mayweather, WBA super featherweight and WBC super lightweight champion.

Alan Minter, former undisputed world middleweight champion and 1972 Olympic bronze medallist.

Barney Eastwood, Irish boxing promoter notable for promoting the career of Barry McGuigan.

Travell Mazion, external-link undefeated American boxer who held WBC-NAF super-welterweight title.

Sammy McCarthy external-link , former British and European featherweight champion.

Jackie Brown, external-link former British and Commonwealth flyweight champion.

Jim Cable, external-link former British and European light middleweight champion.

Curtis Cokes external-link , former world welterweight champion.

Les Stevens, external-link Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

Peter Mathebula, South African flyweight champion.

Carlos De Leon, external-link four-time WBC cruiserweight champion.

Johnny Bumphus external-link , former WBA super-lightweight world champion.

DeAndrey Abron external-link , 2008 WBO and lineal light-heavyweight champion.

Ernesto Marcel external-link , WBA featherweight world champion.

CLIMBING

Joe Brown external-link , pioneering British climber.

Luce Douady, 2019 Youth World champion and European Climbing Championship bronze medallist.

CRICKET

Brian Bolus, former England cricketer.

Sir Everton Weekes, played 48 Tests for West Indies.

David Capel, played 15 Tests and 23 ODIs for England.

Dean Jones, played 52 Tests for Australia.

Peter Walker, former England cricketer and broadcaster.

John Reid, former New Zealand captain.

Graham Cowdrey, played 450 games for Kent from 1984-98.

Shirley Cowles external-link , Played seven Tests and five ODIs for New Zealand.

Basil Butcher, external-link played 44 Tests for the West Indies.

Bapu Nadkarni external-link , played 41 Tests for India.

Chetan Chauhan, external-link former India international.

Tony Brown, external-link Played 496 first-class games for Gloucestershire.

Eddie Legard external-link , former Warwickshire player.

Laurie Johnson, external-link played 361 first-class games for Derbyshire.

George Strachan external-link , played two first-class games for Scotland.

John Springall external-link , played 121 first-class games for Nottinghamshire.

Malcolm Heath external-link , played 143 first-class games for Hampshire.

David Lacy-Scott, former Kent player.

David Humphries, former Shropshire, Leicestershire and Worcestershire cricketer.

Michael Bushby, played 46 first class games for Cambridge University.

Waqar Hasan, played 21 Tests for Pakistan.

Richard Hughes, former Worcestershire player.

John Manners, former Hampshire player.

Bob Wilkinson, former Kent player.

David Hodgkiss, former Chairman of Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Derek Semmence, former Sussex and Essex player.

Jock Edwards, played eight Tests and six one-day internationals for New Zealand.

Roy Barker, former Worcestershire player.

John Tattersall, former Lancashire player.

David Green, former Derbyshire and Cambridge University player.

CYCLING

Nicolas Portal, former Team Ineos sporting director.

Cyril Bardsley, former British track champion.

DARTS

Ceri Morgan external-link , reached the World Championship quarter-finals three times.

Alan Glazier, external-link represented England 27 times.

EQUINE SPORTS

Liam Treadwell, won the 2009 Grand National on Mon Mome.

Stan Mellor, champion jockey three years in a row.

Pat Smullen, won the Irish flat racing champion jockey title nine times.

Liz Edgar, external-link British international showjumper and board director of British Showjumping.

Rose Paterson, on the main board of stewards at the Jockey Club, and was appointed chairman of Aintree in 2014, having been a racecourse committee director there since 2005.

Robert Alner external-link , trained 1998 Cheltenham Gold Cup Winner Cool Dawn.

Paddy Broderick, external-link won 459 winners in 17 seasons including the Welsh Grand National and the Mackeson Gold Cup.

Peter Beaumont external-link , trained Jodami to a 1993 Cheltenham Gold Cup victory.

Billy Ringrose, external-link competed for Ireland at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics.

FOOTBALL

Maradona, legendary player who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

Jack Charlton, 1966 World Cup-winner with England.

Peter Bonetti, played 495 games for Chelsea and was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

Norman Hunter, Leeds United defender who won 28 caps for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup squad.

Martin Peters, Goal scorer in the 1966 World Cup final.

Nobby Stiles, started the 1966 World Cup final and won 28 caps for England.

Ray Clemence, won 61 England caps.

former Liverpool and Aston Villa manager.

Harry Gregg, won 25 caps for Northern Ireland.

Tony Dunne, won 33 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Michael Robinson, won 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

scored Senegal's first goal at a World Cup finals.

Trevor Cherry, won 27 caps for England.

Peter Whittingham, played for Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

Christian Mbulu, played for Motherwell, Crewe Alexandra and Morecambe.

Jordan Sinnott, played for Altrincham, Halifax Town and Matlock Town.

Marius Zaliukas, Lithuanian international captained Hearts and also had stints at Rangers and Leeds United.

Lucy Kerr, external-link played for Charlton Athletic Women's FC.

Jeremy Wisten, external-link played for Manchester City's youth sides

Chris Barker, played for Barnsley, Cardiff City and Southend United.

Theo Foley, played for Exeter City and Northampton Town and won nine caps for Republic of Ireland.

Glyn Pardoe, played 380 games for Manchester City.

Albert Quixall external-link , won five England caps and played for Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester United and Oldham Athletic.

Tony Waiters external-link , won five England caps, played for Macclesfield Town, Blackpool and Burnley.

Gordon Astall external-link , won two England caps and played for Plymouth Argyle, Birmingham City and Torquay United.

Brian Pilkington, external-link won one England cap and played 300 games for Burnley.

Bobby Brown external-link , won five Scotland caps and managed the national team from 1967 to 1971.

Tom Forsyth, won 22 caps for Scotland and played for Motherwell and Rangers.

Duncan Mackay external-link , won 14 caps for Scotland and played 162 games for Celtic.

Pat Quinn, external-link won four caps for Scotland and played for Motherwell, Hibernian and East Fife.

Campbell Forsyth external-link , won four Scotland caps and played for St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Southampton.

William Hunter external-link , won three caps for Scotland and played for Motherwell and Hibernian.

Billy Hughes, won one Scotland cap, played for Sunderland, Derby County and Leicester City.

Alan Harrington, won 11 Wales caps.

Keith Pontin, won two caps for Wales.

Anthony Villars, won three Wales caps and played for Cardiff.

Jimmy Shields external-link , won one Northern Ireland cap and played for Southampton.

Tommy Carroll external-link , won 17 Republic of Ireland caps and played for Ipswich Town and Birmingham City.

Jimmy Conway external-link , won 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland and played for Fulham.

Shay Keogh external-link , won one cap for the Republic of Ireland and played for Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.

Maurice Setters external-link , assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland under Jack Charlton.

Eric Hall, football agent.

Andrea Rinaldi , Italian footballer who played for Atalanta's youth teams.

Radomir Antic, Antic spent four years with Luton. Went on to manage Spanish giants Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Alex Dawson, played for Manchester United, Preston North End, Bury and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jimmy Moran external-link , played for Norwich City, Northampton Town and Workington.

Hans Tilkowski, won 39 caps for West Germany and played in the 1966 World Cup final.

Ray Byrom, played for Accrington Stanley and Bradford.

Danny Masterton external-link , played for Ayr United and Clyde.

Brian Clifton external-link , played for Southampton and Grimsby Town.

Pietro Anastasi external-link , 1968 European Championship winner with Italy.

Mick Vinter external-link , played for Notts County, Wrexham and Oxford United.

Tom Daley external-link , played for Grimsby Town, Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United.

Pieter Rensenbrink external-link , reached two World Cup Finals in 1974 and 1978 with the Netherlands.

Dale Jasper external-link , played for Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crewe Alexandra.

Peter McCall external-link , played for Bristol City and Oldham Athletic.

Malcolm Pyke external-link , played for West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Brian Jackson external-link , scored 53 goals in 409 league appearances including 125 games for Liverpool.

Jimmy Wheeler external-link , played for Reading and managed Bradford City.

Jair Marinho external-link , won the 1962 World Cup with Brazil.

Dave Souter external-link , played 104 games for Clyde.

Mick Morris external-link , played for Oxford United and Port Vale

George O'Brien external-link , played for Southampton, Dunfermline Athletic and Leeds United.

Andy Newbold, external-link former Premier League official.

Geoff Denial external-link , played 167 games for Oxford United.

Michel Hidalgo, managed France to victory at the 1984 European Championships.

Fred Smith external-link , played for Burnley and Portsmouth.

Dan McCauley external-link , former chairman of Plymouth Argyle FC.

Alex Forsyth external-link , played for Albion Rovers, Darlington and East Stirlingshire.

John Haselden external-link , played for Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers. Managed Huddersfield Town and Reading.

Arthur Marsh external-link , played for Bolton Wanderers, Rochdale and Darlington.

Ray Hiron external-link , played for Portsmouth and Reading.

Alf Wood external-link , played for Manchester City and Middlesbrough.

Brian Arrowsmith external-link , played and managed Barrow.

David Corbett external-link , played for Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Peter Madden external-link , played for Rotherham United and managed Darlington and Rochdale.

John Rowlands external-link , made over 400 appearances over a 13-year career in England, South Africa and the USA.

John Collins external-link , played for Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Cyril Lawrence external-link , played for Blackpool, Rochdale and Wrexham.

Billy Wright, external-link played for Blackpool, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Millwall.

Ron Wylie external-link , played for Notts County, Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

Herbert Jones, played for Wrexham

Peter Phoenix external-link , played 161 games for Oldham Athletic.

Dickie Dowsett external-link , played for Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Dave Bacuzzi external-link , played for Arsenal, Reading and Manchester City.

Sid Bishop external-link , played 296 games for Leyton Orient.

James Goodfellow, played for Port Vale, Workington and Rotherham United. Managed Cardiff City.

John Murphy external-link , made a club-record 459 Scottish Football League appearances for Ayr United.

Doug Robson external-link , played for Darlington.

Don Woan external-link , played for Liverpool, Tranmere, Bradford and Leyton Orient.

Thomas Burke, former Ballymena United and Derry City player.

Jim Keers external-link , former Darlington player.

Allan Gaulden, former Sunderland player.

John Ogilvie external-link , played for Leicester City.

John Ridley external-link , former Port Vale player.

Laurie Craker, former Watford player.

Paul Shrubb external-link , played 350 games for Brentford and Aldershot.

Jim Fryatt external-link , former professional footballer.

Ron Thompson, former Carlisle United defender.

Denis Howe, played over 100 games for Southend United.

Ralph Wright external-link , former professional footballer.

Dick Oxtoby external-link , former professional footballer.

Harry Penk external-link , played for Wigan Athletic.

Arthur Williamson external-link , played 269 games for Southend United.

Derrick Otim external-link , former Nottingham Forest trainee.

Christopher Aurier, former professional footballer.

Peter Ford external-link , former professional footballer.

Hugh McLaughlin external-link , played for St Mirren.

Alan Garner external-link , played over 200 games for Watford.

David Hagen, won seven caps for Scotland U-21's.

Gerry Harris external-link , won two league championships and the FA Cup.

Don Townsend external-link , former professional footballer.

Ernest Phythian, made over 250 appearances in the Football League.

Tom White, former professional footballer.

Michael Tindall external-link , played 120 times for Aston Villa.

Colin Parry external-link , former professional footballer.

John Mackie Wren, former professional footballer.

John Talbut external-link , played for West Bromwich Albion.

Pat Brady external-link , former Irish professional footballer.

Patrick McCluskey, played 195 games for Celtic.

Harry Hooper external-link , over 300 appearances in the Football League.

Albert Cheesebrough external-link , 88 goals in 345 leagues games.

Fred Davies external-link , former professional goalkeeper.

Reginald Frederick Harrison, Played over 250 times for Derby County.

Keith Jobling external-link , made 450 appearances for Grimsby Town.

Brian Peterson, played for Blackpool Town.

Peter Hampton external-link , former professional footballer.

Barry Mahy external-link , four caps for USA.

Bob Wilson external-link , former professional footballer.

Samuel Burton, made 509 appearances for Swindon Town.

Tommy Robson, played for Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Richie Barker external-link , former professional footballer and Stoke city manager.

Alan Bradshaw, former professional footballer.

Jim Townsend external-link , former Scottish professional footballer.

Ebbe Skovdahl, former Aberdeen manager.

Matthew Tees external-link , former professional footballer.

Harold William Holman, former professional footballer.

Douglas Wragg external-link , played for West Ham United.

John Poole external-link , former Port Vale goalkeeper.

Stanley Trafford external-link , played for Port Vale.

John Douglas Rowland, former professional footballer.

Gwyn Jones external-link , Won two league titles with Wolves and Bristol Rovers.

GOLF

Peter Alliss,eight-time Ryder Cup player won 31 tournaments around the world and was a commentator for the BBC for nearly 60 years

Mickey Wright, won 82 LGPA titles including 13 majors.

Doug Sanders, external-link had 13 top-10 finishes in majors.

Gordon J. Brand, finished second at the 1986 Open and won 14 titles in his career.

John O'Leary external-link , former Irish Open winner and director of the European Tour from 1985-2019.

Peter Gill, external-link professional on the European Tour and played in the Open eight times.

Ernie Jones, external-link two-time winner of the Irish PGA Championship and represented Ireland in the 1965 Canada Cup.

HOCKEY

Helen Morgan, external-link member of the British squad that won the bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics.

John Cockett, external-link 1952 Olympic Bronze medallist.

JUDO

Alan Petherbridge external-link , competed at the 1964 Olympic Games.

MEDIA

David Mercer, former BBC tennis commentator.

Frank Bough, presented BBC's flagship sports programme Grandstand and Sports Personality of the Year.

Kevin McCarra external-link , former chief football correspondent for The Guardian.

Steve Lee external-link , BBC Midlands and Sky Sports reporter and commentator.

Bryan Cooney external-link , former Daily Mail head of sport.

Simon Haydon external-link , former sports editor of The Associated Press.

Phyllis George external-link , the first female sportscaster.

Steve Preston, television production

Mike Renshall, television production

MODERN PENTATHLON

Peter Whiteside external-link , competed at the 1980 Olympic Games.

MOTORSPORT

Sir Stirling Moss, British motor racing legend.

Ben Godfrey external-link , British superbike rider.

Danny Ayres external-link , English speedway rider.

Colin Seeley external-link , British motorcycle engineer and racer.

Joy Rainey external-link , held the ladies' outright record at many hill-climb venues in the 1970's.

Edwin Straver external-link , 2019 Dakar motorcycle Rally champion.

Tom Belso, Denmark first Formula One driver.

Tony Rutter external-link , Seven-time Isle of Man TT winner.

Carlo Ubbiali external-link , Nine-time motorcycle racing world champion.

Vicki Wood external-link , one of the first female NASCAR racers.

Ronald Sidney Tauranac external-link , former team principal of Brabham Formula One.

Jerzy Szczakiel, 1973 World Speedway Champion.

Zef Eisenberg, British ultra-speed motorbike rider.

PARA-SPORT

Denise Smith, external-link winner of the first London Wheelchair Marathon, won three silver medals for ice sledge speed racing at the Winter Paralympics and was a world champion waterskier.

Margaret Maughan, Britain's first ever Paralympic gold medallist.

Siamand Rahman, two-time Paralympic Powerlifting champion.

Angela Madsen external-link , first para-rower to cross the Indian and Atlantic Oceans.

Ndidi Nwosu, 2016 Paralympic Powerlifting champion.

Milan Kubala, Double Paralympic F36 discus champion.

Dirceu Pinto external-link , Brazilian four-time Boccia champion.

Nancy Morin external-link , Double Paralympic goalball champion.

ROWING

Mark Andrews, 1981 World silver medallist.

Horst Meyer, 1968 Olympic champion.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Jordan Cox, former Hull Kingston Rovers and Warrington player.

Will Forsyth external-link , former player for Dewsbury Rams.

Keith Titmuss external-link , Manly Sea Eagles player.

Frank Myler, former Great Britain captain.

Basil Watts external-link , 1954 Rugby League world Cup Winner.

Ray Batten external-link , 1968 Challenge Cup winner.

Bill Ramsey external-link , former international rugby league player.

Derek Edwards external-link , former international rugby league player.

Johnny Ward external-link , former international rugby league player.

Kevin Taylor, external-link former international rugby league player.

Frank Foster external-link , Won two Yorkshire Cup wins and a Championship final.

Jack Scroby external-link , played 104 games for Halifax.

Tony Coll external-link , New Zealand's captain at the 1977 World Cup.

Graham Joyce external-link , played in the 1973 Challenge Cup Final.

Adam Maher, played 100 games for Hull FC.

Mitch Cronin external-link , Queensland Cup's Grand Final captain.

RUGBY UNION

Christophe Dominici, 67 caps and 25 tries for France.

Raymond Hunter, former international rugby player and cricketer.

John James "JJ" Williams external-link , former British & Irish Lion.

Matthew Watkins, former Wales international.

Mike Slemen external-link , 1980 Grand slam champion.

Ray Prosser, former British & Irish Lion.

George Hastings external-link , won 1957 Grand Slam.

John Young external-link , former British & Irish Lion.

Dougie Morgan external-link , former British & Irish Lion.

Iain Laughland external-link , 114th President of the Scottish Rugby Union.

Grant Weatherstone external-link , former international rugby player.

Logie Bruce-Lockhart external-link , former international rugby player.

George Mackie external-link , former international rugby player.

Steve Blackmore, former international rugby player.

Matiu Ratana, British police officer and rugby union coach.

Harry Bennett, Worcester Warriors Developing Player Pathway.

Garrett Fitzgerald external-link , CEO of Munster Rugby from 1999-2019.

Jock Steven external-link , 107th president of the Scottish Rugby Union.

Eddie Tonks external-link , former chair of the International Rugby Board.

Michel Celaya external-link , five-time Five Nations Champion.

SAILING

Edward Dyson, competed at the 1952 Summer Olympics.

Marvin Creamer external-link , first to sail around the globe with no navigational instruments.

SNOOKER

Willie Thorne external-link , former snooker player and broadcaster.

Roy Andrewartha external-link , former professional snooker player.

SWIMMING

Helen Yate, external-link competed at the 1948 Olympic Games.

TENNIS

Alex Olmedo external-link , three-time Grand Slam winner.

Angela Buxton external-link , two-time Grand Slam winner.

Ashley Cooper external-link , eight-time Grand Slam winner.

Don Candy external-link , one-time Grand Slam winner.

Bobby Wilson external-link , 1960 Wimbledon Men's doubles runner-up.

WATER SKIING

Michael Woodgate, external-link represented Great Britain in his youth and was national trick champion in 2009.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Maurice Megennis, 1954 Commonwealth Games Champion.

WINTER SPORTS

Alex Pullin, two-time snowboard cross world champion.

Air Chief Marshal Sir David George Evans external-link , piloted GB's Bobsleigh team at the 1964 Olympics.

Jack Dryburgh external-link , British ice hockey player.

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya external-link , 2017 World Junior champion.

Pete Babando external-link , 1950 Stanley Cup Champion.

Norman Holwell, competed at the 1952 Winter Olympics.

John Boyagis, competed at the 1948 and 1952 Winter Olympic Games.

Thomas Imrie, played for the Great Britain Ice Hockey.

Ian Cushenan, 1959 Stanley Cup Champion.

Henri Richard, 11-time Stanley Cup Champion.