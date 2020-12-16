'I'm addicted to winning' - Rea after NI SPOTY success

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been named BBC Northern Ireland's Sports Personality of the Year for a record-equalling third time.

Rea, 33, won his sixth successive title in 2020 and joins Rory McIlroy as the only other three-time winner.

The Kawasaki rider won 11 races in a season which was affected by Covid-19.

Ciara Mageean, who broke two national records and became the first Irish woman to break the two minute barrier for 800m, was runner-up.

The judging panel also felt it was appropriate to recognise the achievements of three other sportsmen and women. Northern Ireland international footballers Stuart Dallas and Rachel Furness, as well as Cavan Gaelic Footballer Thomas Galligan, were all included in a 'highly commended' category.

The 2020 World Superbike season was heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic and every round bar the season opener in Australia took place across Europe.

Ducati's Scott Redding was Rea's closest challenger throughout the season however the Northern Irishman eventually prevailed to win the championship with two races to spare.

Rea said that joining four-time major winner McIlroy "is incredible" and his third NI SPOTY award "is the icing on the cake" after winning an unprecedented sixth title.

"It means the world to me, especially to be recognised here in Northern Ireland," said Rea.

'I'm addicted to winning'

The majority of events were behind closed doors and Rea admits it "was really strange" to be racing without the travelling support from Northern Ireland.

"I've really enjoyed the last few years and there has been a lot of support from home, so to be on the start line with just the noise of a generator in the background is strange," added Rea.

"It was hard to get used to that, but once you put your visor down you are focused. I managed to get it done in the end, which was nice, because every year there are new challengers so it gets tougher and tougher but we managed to step up."

Rea is the most-successful rider in World Superbike history

Already the most successful rider in World Superbike history, Rea said he still has the hunger to try and win more titles after signing a multi-year deal with Kawasaki.

"I don't think I have been addicted to anything bar winning," said Rea, who added he was "a little disappointed" not to be nominated for the main SPOTY award.

"I still have motivation to wake up every morning and keep working hard, and it is enjoyable putting everything on the line.

"I thought a few years ago about what retirement might look like but I can't see it right now. I feel like I am in my prime now so I hope I have a few more championships left."

A year like no other

Lady Mary Peters, a gold medallist at the 1972 Olympics, was on the judging panel and felt there were a number of "inspirational performances" throughout 2020.

"While it has been a strange and difficult year for all of us, our sportsmen and women have continued to excel on the world stage," she said.

"The judging panel felt that Jonathan Rea once again deserved the 2020 award after another remarkable season. He is a fantastic ambassador for Northern Ireland who continues to rewrite the history books.

"The panel also felt that Ciara Mageean deserved special praise after breaking a number of records in what should have been an Olympic Year. Ciara was in fantastic form, and becoming the first Irish women to run under two minutes for the 800m is a stand-out achievement.

"It is also important to recognise the achievements of Rachel, Stuart and Thomas in a year like no other."

Ciara Mageean, Thomas Galligan, Stuart Dallas and Rachel Furness were highly recommended by the judging panel

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor at BBC Sport NI said: "To win six World Superbike Championships in a row is a remarkable sporting achievement and that combined with the impact that Jonathan Rea has made on motorsport this year makes him a well-deserved winner of this award.

"He is a fantastic ambassador for Northern Ireland and, in what has been such a challenging year for everyone, he has inspired and lifted people across the country with his unprecedented success."