Captain Sir Tom Moore was honoured with the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

In April, the veteran raised more than £32m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

His feat saw him awarded a knighthood by the Queen in a "unique ceremony" at Windsor Castle following a special nomination from the prime minister.

Boris Johnson said at the time Capt Sir Tom "inspired the whole country" and is a "true national treasure".

He was presented with the award by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

"This really is a magnificent award," he said. "I never ever anticipated I would receive this award."

Capt Sir Tom, who was also given the honorary title of colonel on his 100th birthday, had initially set out to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by walking laps of the 25m (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

In total, he raised £32,796,355 from more than 1.5m donations.

In September, he launched a charitable foundation and in November, launched a new campaign to get people walking to help support those who feel "lonely and frightened" during the second lockdown in England.

He has also released an autobiography and his life is set to become the focus of a film.

The Helen Rollason Award recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity and was introduced to the show in 1999 in memory of the BBC Sport journalist and presenter, who died of cancer that year at the age of 43.

Scotland rugby union great Doddie Weir, who has motor neurone disease, won the award in 2019. Previous winners include Hillsborough disaster campaigner Anne Williams, Bradley Lowery, and racing driver Billy Monger.