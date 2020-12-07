Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Adekanmi Abayomi receives his award from BBC Sport reporter Nicola McCarthy

An asylum seeker from Nigeria has won BBC Sport NI's 2020 Unsung Hero Award for his work in encouraging people from ethnic minorities to play sport.

He is south Belfast-based volunteer Adekanmi Abayomi who set up the Ethnic Minority Sports Organisation Northern Ireland group (EMSONI).

Kanmi, as he is known, is passionate about how sport can help integrate ethnic minorities in communities.

He is also a qualified football and handball coach and referee.

Adekanmi will represent Northern Ireland as one of the 15 regional finalists for the overall Unsung Hero Award, with the winner being announced live on BBC One on 20 December.

"I really didn't expect this award. It came as a shock to me, so I am really excited and happy about it. This will be in my memory for a long time," he said.

Adekanmi works throughout Northern Ireland encouraging and promoting the importance of sport at a grassroots level, inspiring others to take part and help reduce racial inequality in sport.

He teaches walking football twice a week and helped set up the Walking Football Federation in Northern Ireland, which now boasts two teams from ethnic minority backgrounds.

One of the most successful initiatives set up by Adekanmi was the Northern Ireland Confederations Cup last year - a football tournament bringing together teams from 12 communities across Northern Ireland.

Intended to be an annual tournament, the competition included teams from Algerian, Zimbabwean, Ghanaian, Polish and Belfast backgrounds, taking part across nine weeks in the summer.

His involvement with EMSONI sees him encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to play sport - whether that is through the day-to-day operations of booking pitches, organising taster sessions for women's swimming, organising cricket taster sessions, handball or badminton.

"The attitude of helping society has always been part of me," said father-of-three Adekanmi.

"My purpose here in Northern Ireland through sport is to help my community to break barriers to sport participation, and to see how we can address racial inequalities in sport.

"It is important that we use sport in moving society forward. Sport has a lot to do in terms of changing society for better.

In 2019, Adekanmi organised the first Ethnic Minority Sports Leadership Summit and was appointed to the board of the Northern Ireland Sport and Human Rights Forum.