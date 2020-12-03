This year we are making BBC Sports Personality's Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year all about you!

Instead of an online vote for your favourite elite sport moment like previous years, we want you to send us your videos and stories of your own personal sporting achievement in the face of this pandemic.

Submissions can be sent in from 07:00 GMT on Friday, 4 December.

Did you take up a new sport in a bid to stay active during lockdown? Were there any ingenious living room challenges to keep you and your family entertained? Or was an unusual feat achieved in the garden that you captured on video?

Whether it's a personal achievement or a moment of fun, we'd love to see it or read about it.

A selection of your entries will be published on the BBC Sport website while some of your videos may be used on our social media accounts and during the Sports Personality of the Year live show on Sunday, 20 December on BBC One.

Got a sporting moment to share? Use this form from 07:00 GMT to send in your videos and stories

