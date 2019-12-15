Sports Personality winners: Who won the nine awards in 2019?
- From the section Sports Personality
Who were the winners at this year's Sports Personality of the Year awards?
Sports Personality of the Year
Name: Ben Stokes
Age: 28
Sport: Cricket
Key achievement: Man of the match as England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time with a dramatic super over victory against New Zealand at Lord's.
He also made an unbeaten 135 in the one-wicket third Ashes Test triumph against Australia at Headingley.
Team of the Year
Name: England Cricket
Key achievement: Won the men's World Cup for the first time, beating New Zealand in a dramatic final at Lord's in July.
Coach of the Year
Name: John Blackie
Sport: Athletics
Key achievement: Coached Dina Asher-Smith to World Championship 200m gold.
World Sport Star of the Year
Name: Eliud Kipchoge
Age: 35
Sport: Athletics
Key achievement: The Kenyan became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in October.
Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year
Unsung Hero
Name: Keiren Thompson
Age: 31
Key achievement: Runs the community project 'Helping Kids Achieve' in Bulwell in Nottingham, one of the most deprived areas in the city.
As a teenager, he was hospitalised after being badly beaten in an attack, an incident which "inspired" him to "make a change in Nottingham" and stop youngsters getting into similar issues to his attackers.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Name: Baroness Grey-Thompson
Age: 50
Sport: Para-athletics
Key achievement: Won 16 Paralympic medals, including 11 golds, and five world titles. She is now a life peer in the House of Lords.
Helen Rollason Award
Name: Doddie Weir
Age: 49
Sport: Rugby union
Key achievement: Scottish rugby legend Weir was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2016 and has since launched his charity, the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which seeks to aid research into the disease and improve the lives of those with MND.
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Name: Caroline Dubois
Age: 18
Sport: Boxing
Key achievement: Claimed gold at the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria for the fourth successive time.