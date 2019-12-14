Sports Personality of the Year: How to vote online

You will be able to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 during this year's programme on 15 December - either by phone or for free online.

To vote by phone, the numbers will be shown during the live show, but only pick up the phone once voting has opened.

To cast your vote online, you will need to vote here. Online votes are capped at one per registered BBC account.

How do I vote online?

If you want to vote online for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019, you must first sign in to a BBC account.

If you already have an account you can sign in here.

However, if you have not already set up an account, you will need to do so. You can find out how to do that here.

Registering only takes a few minutes, and the same BBC account can be used across BBC online to write comments or personalise your BBC Sport app and iPlayer experience.

I have my BBC account. Now what?

Once you have a BBC account, you are ready to go. You are advised to sign in to your account before the vote opens.

During the live show on 15 December, the presenters will let you know when the vote has opened. You will then be able to cast your vote online.

Simply go to the Sports Personality website when the vote is open and click on the Vote Now page.

The winner of the combined phone and online vote will be announced during the show.

Judging terms and conditions