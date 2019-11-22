Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande to perform at BBC Sports Personality in Aberdeen

Lewis Capaldi will perform in Aberdeen on 15 December

Scottish music stars Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sandi will play at this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards show in Aberdeen.

Chart-topper Capaldi will sing some of his biggest hits during the performance on Sunday, 15 December.

Sande, who was raised in Aberdeenshire, returns to the show after starring at the 2012 event in London.

A final batch of tickets went on sale on Friday after those released initially sold out in five minutes.

Capaldi will cap a spectacular year in which his album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent followed the success of his first single Someone You Loved.

Sande achieved her first number one single in 2011 with Read All About It, which she performed at Sports Personality seven years ago. She has recently released her third album, Real Life.

Along with Capaldi, she will perform in front of a 10,000-strong crowd and millions more watching at home.

Ticket holders will also be treated to pre-show entertainment before the main programme goes live on BBC One at 19:00 GMT. Hosted by comedian Des Clarke, it will feature singer Nina Nesbitt and the best of CBBC young performers including Rio Donkin, the winner of CBBC's Got What it Takes?

Tickets cost £45 plus administration fees and can be purchased from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Full information is available at http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality