BBC Sports Personality 2019: Tickets go on sale on Friday for Aberdeen's P&J Live Arena

Tickets for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 go on sale on Friday at 09:00 BST.

Aberdeen will host the annual event for the first time on Sunday, 15 December and it will be shown on BBC One and BBC One HD.

Presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will celebrate the year of sport at the new 10,000-capacity P&J Live Arena.

Tickets, priced £45, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

For the first time last year, nominees were revealed live at the event.

Viewers were also able to vote for the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year while people outside the UK could vote for their World Sport Star of the Year.

Nominations for this year's Unsung Hero Award opened last month.

Aberdeen will also host the inaugural BBC Festival of Sport, which gives people the chance to try out a variety of sports, on 13-14 December.

