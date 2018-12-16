Sports Personality of the Year: Billy Monger to receive Helen Rollason Award

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I was happy to be alive' - Billy Monger wins Helen Rollason award

British racing driver Billy Monger will be honoured with the Helen Rollason award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

Monger, 19, had both his legs amputated following a crash during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in April 2017.

He returned to racing in March 2018 - less than a year after the accident - at the British Formula 3 Championship.

'Billy Whizz' then claimed his maiden British F3 pole position on his return to Donington Park in September.

The Helen Rollason award recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity and was introduced to the show in 1999 in memory of BBC Sport journalist and presenter Helen Rollason MBE, who lost her battle with cancer during that year at the age of 43.

Previous winners of the award include Hillsborough disaster campaigner Anne Williams, charity marathon runner Ben Smith and last year's winner Bradley Lowery, whose parents accepted the award posthumously.

"Billy truly embodies what this award is all about - overcoming adversity and triumphing during times of immense struggle," said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"I am looking forward to watching this remarkable young man collect his award on the night and watching his undoubtedly bright future unfold."

On his return to racing in March, Monger became the first disabled driver to race a single-seater car.

He and his family had successfully appealed to the sport's international governing body, the FIA, to change its regulations restricting disabled drivers.

He finished sixth overall at the 2018 British F3 Championship, taking two pole positions and three podiums.