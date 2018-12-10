Ronnie O'Sullivan: Steve Davis would 'love' to see Sports Personality nomination

Media playback is not supported on this device O'Sullivan wins record seventh UK title to make history - best shots

Record-breaking snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan should be nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, says six-time world champion Steve Davis.

O'Sullivan made history with a 19th win in a Triple Crown event as he took the UK Championship for the seventh time.

But the 43-year-old has never even made the shortlist for the BBC award.

"I would personally love to see Ronnie O'Sullivan nominated as one of the spots for Sports Personality of the Year," said 1988 award winner Davis.

"I think it would put the cat among the pigeons with the British voters, and he would be astonished by how many people would vote for him."

Englishman O'Sullivan, a five-time world champion, beat Northern Ireland's Mark Allen 10-6 in Sunday's final at the York Barbican.

Victory came 25 years after he won his first UK title and adds to his seven Masters victories.

This year's Sports Personality show takes place at the Genting Arena in Birmingham on Sunday - and for the first time contenders will be revealed on the night of the show.

The public will decide via a phone and online vote who will follow 2017 winner Sir Mo Farah and walk away with the trophy.

