Sports Personality of the Year: Greatest Sporting Moment of the year - terms and conditions

This award goes to the sporting moment that most captured the UK public's imagination during 2019.

The Panel will put forward a shortlist of sporting moments for this award.

The public will decide the winner from the shortlist prior to the main show with an online vote. This will be overseen by an independent adjudicator.

In the event of a tie in the online vote amongst the two moments obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two.

The winner may be announced via a press release and on the BBC Sport website in advance of the live programme on Sunday 15th December 2019.

The Panel will undertake a back-up vote for the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year award in the unlikely event of problems with the public vote.

The vote will open from 29th November 2019 at 09.00 and close on 6th December 2019 at 09.00.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

In order to vote, you must be a UK resident (including Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) and not be a BBC employee, employee of any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, close relative of any such employees or connected to the vote directly or through a close relative.

Votes can be made online by accessing http://www.bbc.co.uk/sportspersonality - you cannot vote by any other method. Votes received outside of the voting window outlined above will not be counted.

Online voting requires you to log into the page with your BBC account at https://www.bbc.com/signin. If you do not have a BBC account, you can register for one for free at https://www.bbc.com/register. If you have any trouble registering or signing in, you can visit the help pages at https://www.bbc.com/signin/help. Please check your broadband or mobile contract to check the cost of using data services. You can only vote once per BBC account.

No correspondence relating to the vote will be entered into.

There will be no prize for anyone taking part in the vote.

The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion. For the purposes of investigating possible voting irregularities when voting on BBC web pages using BBC account the BBC may use cookies, log IP addresses or analyse the information from your BBC account. The BBC will not publish this information or provide it to anyone without permission, except where required for enforcement of these terms.

Online votes are subject to the BBC Privacy Policy, how the BBC uses cookies and BBC online Terms of Use

The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend the vote at any time.

The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction, or any other problem with any online system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered and recorded.

This vote complies with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Votes: BBC Code of Conduct for Voting

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of England and Wales.