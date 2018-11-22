BBC Sports Personality of the Year: George Ezra and Paloma Faith among performers

There will be a special rendition of Three Lions to celebrate England's performance at this year's World Cup

George Ezra and Paloma Faith are among the acts who will perform at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018.

The Lightning Seeds and newcomer Freya Ridings will also take part in the event at the Genting Arena in Birmingham on Sunday, 16 December.

The last of the tickets for the ceremony will go on sale on Thursday at 10:00 GMT.

Para-athlete Kare Adenegan, 17, was last month named the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Tickets for the show cost from £30 to £45 plus fees.

The Lightning Seeds will sing a rendition of Three Lions to celebrate England's footballers reaching the semi-finals of this year's World Cup.

Those who attend will be treated to a pre-show performance from comedian Des Clarke and athlete and singer Jazmin Sawyers before the main programme goes live on BBC One.

Tickets can be purchased online from www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222, and full information is available here.