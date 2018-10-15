Young Sports Personality of the Year: Terms and conditions

Young Sports Personality of the Year

This award goes to the outstanding young sportsperson aged 17 or under on 1 January 2018.

Young sportspeople are eligible to win the award if they are citizens of the UK or all three of the following criteria apply:

They play a significant amount of their sport in the UK; and

Their core achievements that year were achieved in the UK, and not with a national team (in which case they would more likely qualify for the Overseas Sports Personality award); and

They are residents in the UK.

Judging panel

John Inverdale chairs a panel ('YSPOTY Panel') which includes three representatives of the Youth Sport Trust, a young judge, key sporting talent from across the industry and the executive editor of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The YSPOTY Panel meet to shortlist the contenders. They select the winner by secret ballot and the final vote is independently verified.

The winner will be announced at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday, 21 October 2018 and on the BBC Sport website.

The young judge selected by Blue Peter was done using the following criteria: