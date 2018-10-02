BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018: Nominees to be revealed live on the night

Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding return to present the show on Sunday, 16 December

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 contenders will be revealed on the night of the show for the first time.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will present the show - in its 65th year - live from Birmingham's Genting Arena on Sunday, 16 December.

The public will also decide the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, celebrating 2018's standout memory.

Young Sports Personality will this year be presented at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday, 21 October.

The BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award has been renamed World Sport Star of the Year and votes can also be cast from those living outside the UK for the first time.

Other awards set to be presented on the night include Lifetime Achievement, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, the Helen Rollason award - which recognises an outstanding achievement in the face of adversity - and the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award to honour the most dynamic, forward-thinking and driven volunteers from across the UK. Nominations are already open for this award.

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "BBC Sports Personality of the Year is a much-loved BBC show that is constantly evolving. Bringing in these changes allows us to celebrate even further what has been an incredible year of sport whilst also paying tribute to the achievements of individuals.

"Announcing the much-anticipated shortlist at the start of the show will add even another layer of excitement to what is set to be a thrilling night for everyone."

This has been a memorable year for sport, with England's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup, Geraint Thomas storming to victory at the Tour de France, world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's win over Joseph Parker, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith's gold medal haul at the European Championships and England's netballers revelling in their historic, golden moment at the Commonwealth Games.

With Lewis Hamilton vying for a fifth Formula 1 world title, England's highest Test run-scorer Alastair Cook ending his international career with a century, Lizzy Yarnold's successful defence of her Winter Olympic skeleton title and Europe's victory to regain the Ryder Cup from the United States, this year's awards could be the most competitive yet.

Fewer names will be in the running for the main award and, as always, the public will decide who is set to emulate 2017 winner Sir Mo Farah and walk away with the trophy.

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year is a new award, with the public choosing an occasion from the past 12 months that captured the nation.

A choice of standout moments from the year will be decided by an independent panel of judges before the audience vote for their winner via the BBC Sport website in the weeks running up to the big night itself.

Similarly, the public will cast their votes for World Sport Star via the BBC Sport website to determine the winner from a list of six contenders.

Following Manchester City footballer Phil Foden's win in 2017, this year's Young Sports Personality winner will receive their award live on stage at Wembley Arena in front of a 10,000 strong crowd at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will take place in front of a live audience of 12,000, with millions more watching on BBC One from 19:00 GMT on 16 December.

Tickets go on sale at 09:00 BST on Friday, 12 October, priced at £45 plus admin fee.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, minimum age 10 years. Tickets can be purchased online, or by phone on 0844 33 88 222 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

