BBC Sports Personality of the Year: How do you win the main award?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 will be crowned on Sunday but what are they key factors in the make-up of previous winners? From birthplace to facial attributes, we've been analysing the ideal candidate...

The award was first handed out in 1954 and there have been 60 different winners, with Andy Murray the only person to win it on three occasions.

Which are the most successful sports?

Sports that SPOTY winners competed in
Where were winners born?

Birthplaces of SPOTY winners
Dark hair dominates for men

Male SPOTY winners' facial attributes
But female winners are more likely to be blonde

Female SPOTY winners' facial attributes
What is the best age to win SPOTY?

Age of SPOTY winners
From tallest to shortest

Heights and weights of SPOTY winners
When do SPOTY winners achieve their key successes?

Months of the year that SPOTY winners achieved
The ideal ingredients

Our top factors to win Sports Personality of the Year

A version of this article was first published in 2017 but has been updated for 2018.

