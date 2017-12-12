Jonnie Peacock 12 Dec From the section Sports Personality Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality/42323266 Read more about sharing. Peacock played rugby and football as a youngster, and proudly wore an England shirt signed by David Beckham (1/5) He developed a talent for running and won gold at the 2012 Paralympics, where Oscar Pistorius was among his beaten rivals (2/5) Peacock had struggled with injury in the build-up to the 2016 Paralympics but retained his T44 100m title in Rio in a time of 10.81 seconds (3/5) Back in the stadium where he became a star, Peacock won his second world title in London in 2017 (4/5) Peacock, who danced with partner Oti Mabuse, said it was a "massive honour" to be the first disabled person to take part in Strictly Come Dancing (5/5)