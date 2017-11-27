Sports Personality of the Year 2017: How to vote online

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 Date: Sunday, 17 December Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

You can cast your vote on the night for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 by phone or for free online.

Voting will open during the live show on 17 December, with phone numbers shown on screen during the broadcast and available online here.

Online votes are capped at one per registered BBC account.

How can I vote online?

To vote online for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017, you must sign in to a BBC account. If you already have an account you can do that here.

If you do not have an account, you will need to register before you can vote. Details on how to do this can be found here.

Registering only takes a few minutes, and the same BBC account can be used across BBC online to write comments, personalise your BBC Sport app and iPlayer experience, or even vote on Strictly Come Dancing.

If you're clicking the links to sign in or register and you are taken to the BBC Homepage then you are already signed in to a BBC account and you are ready to vote when it opens during the live programme here.

I have my BBC account. Now what?

Once you have a BBC account, you are ready to go. You are advised to sign in to your account before the vote opens.

During the live show on 17 December, the presenters will let you know when the vote has opened. You will then be able to cast your vote online.

Simply go to the Sports Personality website when the vote is open and click on the Vote Now page.

The winner of the combined phone and online vote will be announced during the show.