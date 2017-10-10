Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Tickets on sale on 13 October
Tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 will go on sale on Friday, 13 October at 09:00 BST.
The Echo Arena in Liverpool will host the event on Sunday, 17 December and will celebrate an outstanding year of British sport.
Tickets cost £45 and will be restricted to six per person.
Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will again present the show, which will be live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live.
This year's awards will be presented in front of an audience of nearly 11,000.
The prestigious event, first staged in 1954, was last held in Liverpool in 2008 when cycling's Sir Chris Hoy took the main award.
How can I buy tickets?
Tickets can be purchased online via www.echoarena.com/spoty2017..
All tickets are subject to administration fees and children under 16 (minimum age 10) must be accompanied by an adult.
What happened last year?
Tennis player Andy Murray won Sports Personality of the Year 2016, having taken Olympic gold, claimed his second Wimbledon title and become world number one.
Other awards presented on the evening were:
- Young Sports Personality of the Year: Ellie Robinson: the swimmer claimed gold in the S6 50m butterfly final with a Games record at the Rio Paralympics, aged 15.
- Team of the Year: Leicester City: the Foxes stunned the world with their shock Premier League triumph in 2015-16.
- Coach of the Year: Claudio Ranieri: Leicester's Italian manager was named top coach after overseeing the remarkable campaign.
- Lifetime Achievement: Michael Phelps: the record-breaking American swimmer, 31, won his 23rd Olympic gold in his final Games at Rio 2016.
- Overseas Sports Personality of the Year: Simone Biles: the 19-year-old American gymnast broke new ground with a series of dazzling routines as she secured four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.
- Sport's Unsung Hero: Boxing club founder Marcellus Baz provides free classes to hundreds of young people at his Nottingham School of Boxing, with some even dreaming of reaching the Olympics.
- Helen Rollason: Ben Smith: the charity runner completed 401 marathons in 401 days after battling back from injury to pass his fundraising target of £250,000.