Sports Personality of the Year 2016: Remaining tickets to go on sale

Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding and will present the show live from Birmingham

The remaining tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 are on sale.

A limited number of tickets will be available for the star-studded event, which this year comes live from Birmingham's Genting Arena on Sunday, 18 December.

Tickets are priced £45, plus admin fees, with a small number of restricted view tickets also available priced at £25.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will again present the show, which will be live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live. Last year, the first wave of tickets sold out in 35 minutes.

A 16-person shortlist for the Sports Personality award has been announced.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Sports Personality of the Year contenders

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online from theticketfactory.com or by calling the box office on 08443388222.

All tickets are subject to administration fees and children under 16 (minimum age 10) must be accompanied by an adult.

What happened last year?

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray wins Sports Personality of the Year 2015

Tennis player Andy Murray won Sports Personality of the Year 2015 with 35% of the votes when the show travelled to Belfast for the first time.

Rugby league player Kevin Sinfield (28%) was runner-up, with heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill third (8%).

Other awards presented on the evening were:

Overseas Sports Personality of the Year: Dan Carter -an integral part of the New Zealand team that beat Australia 34-17 to win rugby union's World Cup

-an integral part of the New Zealand team that beat Australia 34-17 to win rugby union's World Cup Coach of the Year: Michael O'Neill - the Northern Ireland manager helped his country end a 30-year absence from tournament football by securing a spot at Euro 2016

- the Northern Ireland manager helped his country end a 30-year absence from tournament football by securing a spot at Euro 2016 Young Sports Personality of the Year: Ellie Downie - the 16-year-old gymnast won bronze in the all-around at the European Championships, the first female to win an individual all-around medal for Great Britain

- the 16-year-old gymnast won bronze in the all-around at the European Championships, the first female to win an individual all-around medal for Great Britain Lifetime Achievement: AP McCoy - Twenty-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy, 41, who retired in April after a record-breaking career

- Twenty-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy, 41, who retired in April after a record-breaking career Helen Rollason Award: Bailey Matthews - the eight-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, completed his first triathlon unaided

- the eight-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, completed his first triathlon unaided Unsung Hero: Damien Lindsay - the west Belfast youth football coach played a huge role in his local community in his work with the St James Swifts Football Club

Sports Personality roll of honour: Every winner since 1954