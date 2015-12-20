Sports Personality of the Year: How world reacted to Andy Murray's win

Andy Murray
Andy Murray also won the Sports Personality of the Year trophy in 2013

From leading Britain to Davis Cup glory to attaining his best-ever world ranking of second, it's been a year to remember for Andy Murray.

And on Sunday the Scot topped it off by winning his second Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield was second, while heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill finished third.

And after a glittering night of awards, social media was full of praise for the winners.

Tennis stars praise Murray

Murray became the first tennis player ever to win the award more than once - having also lifted the SPOTY trophy in 2013.

Andrew Castle tweet snip
BBC tennis commentator Andrew Castle thought Murray was a worthy winner
Martina Navratilova tweet snip
1987 Overseas Sports Personality of the Year winner Martina Navratilova congratulated Murray on Twitter
Anne Keothavong tweet snip
Former British tennis number one - and mother - Anne Keothavong had split loyalties

...And so does everyone else

It wasn't just tennis - stars from across the world of sport and beyond lined up to laud Murray's achievement, including some of his fellow nominees...

Mo Farah Tweet snip
Long-distance runner Mo Farah finished seventh in the voting
Rio Ferdinand tweet snip
Ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand also praised Murray
Miranda Hart tweet snip
Comedian Miranda Hart was delighted with Murray's victory
Lord Sugar tweet snip
Lord Sugar may have been judging the final of The Apprentice, but he still found time to praise Murray

Popular podium

Sinfield (making his sport's first ever appearance on the podium) and Ennis-Hill (making her fourth as an individual) were also popular choices on social media online.

Lizzie Armitstead tweet snip
Otley girl Lizzie Armitstead was pleased to see Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield and Sheffield native Jessica Ennis-Hill on the podium
Oliver Holt tweet snip
Mail on Sunday chief sports writer Oliver Holt was also pleased with the make-up of the podium

How the stats stand

So where do 2015's top three fit in to the history of Sports Personality?

Men/women SPOTY graphic
Murray's victory tipped the overall gender balance of SPOTY winners further in favour of men
Most top three graphic
Ennis-Hill's third place means she is now nearing Steve Davis's all-time record of podium finishes
Win breakdown by sports graphic
Murray's win nudges tennis into joint-third place in the list of sports with most SPOTY titles

And finally...how did Murray achieve his victory?

Vote

