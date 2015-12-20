Sports Personality of the Year: How world reacted to Andy Murray's win
From leading Britain to Davis Cup glory to attaining his best-ever world ranking of second, it's been a year to remember for Andy Murray.
And on Sunday the Scot topped it off by winning his second Sports Personality of the Year Award.
Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield was second, while heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill finished third.
And after a glittering night of awards, social media was full of praise for the winners.
Tennis stars praise Murray
Murray became the first tennis player ever to win the award more than once - having also lifted the SPOTY trophy in 2013.
...And so does everyone else
It wasn't just tennis - stars from across the world of sport and beyond lined up to laud Murray's achievement, including some of his fellow nominees...
Popular podium
Sinfield (making his sport's first ever appearance on the podium) and Ennis-Hill (making her fourth as an individual) were also popular choices on social media online.
How the stats stand
So where do 2015's top three fit in to the history of Sports Personality?