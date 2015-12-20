BBC Sport - Sports Personality of the Year: Tribute to the sportspeople lost in 2015

Tribute to sports stars lost in 2015

Watch the Sports Personality of the Year tribute to the sportspeople lost in 2015, sung by Lizzie Jones, whose husband Danny died in May while playing rugby league for Keighley Cougars.

