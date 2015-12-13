Max Whitlock: BBC Sports Personality 2015 contender

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality 2015 contender: Max Whitlock

"An impressive all-rounder in the ultimate circus" - BBC One Show presenter and former junior GB gymnast Matt Baker on Max Whitlock.

Whitlock, 22, is the latest contender to be profiled in the run-up to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on 20 December, as we focus on one of the 12 shortlisted nominees each day before the show.

Year in a nutshell

Became the first man to win a gold for Great Britain at the World Gymnastics Championships

Denied Great Britain team-mate Louis Smith by 0.01 points

Triumphed in the pommel horse event in Glasgow

Had won second silver medal of championships earlier in day on the floor, and recovered from missing out on an all-around medal where he fell at the start of the high bar routine

What they say - Matt Baker

"What is so impressive about Max Whitlock is that he's an all-round gymnast. What I love is that people come up to me and want to talk about gymnastics - that was not the case a few years ago.

"Beth Tweddle did an enormous amount for British gymnastics, then Louis Smith for the men, and now Max has taken on the baton and has delivered the message so convincingly to the rest of the world that now when you turn up at a competition, it's the British gymnasts who are the ones to watch.

"It feels so exciting to be a part of the sport at this point in its history. I don't think there's a better spectator sport now - it's like the ultimate circus.

"You sit there amazed at what these athletes put their bodies through; it's entertaining and mesmeric. When you have gymnasts who are the best in the world at it, it's incredibly satisfying for a spectator."

What you say

Chris Goldsmith: "Great to see Max Whitlock nominated for SPOTY. GB gymnasts are world class these days. WORLD CLASS!"

Janet Georgiou: "Max Whitlock should be #SPOTY. UK was rubbish at gymnastics - always - compared to top nations. He's our FIRST EVER gymnastics world champion."

Rowena: "Would love Max Whitlock to win #SPOTY, such great achievements at Worlds."

