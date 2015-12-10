Kevin Sinfield: BBC Sports Personality 2015 contender

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality 2015 contender: Kevin Sinfield

"He's going to go down as one of the best rugby league players there's ever been" - Leeds boss Brian McDermott on former Leeds Rhinos and England rugby league captain Kevin Sinfield.

Sinfield, 35, is the latest contender to be profiled in the run-up to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on 20 December, as we focus on one of the 12 shortlisted nominees each day.

Year in a nutshell

Finished his rugby league career on a high, featuring in Leeds Rhinos' treble-securing Super League Grand Final win against Wigan

Only the fourth rugby league player to pass 4,000 career points

Former England captain spent nearly two decades with the Rhinos

Stand-off has switched to union with Yorkshire Carnegie

What they say - Brian McDermott

"Kev's made some huge sacrifices throughout his life and been the ultimate pro. He hasn't done the nightclubs; he hasn't had the trappings of that social life that most juniors want.

"He's been here that long, for the young fellas that have come in, it's almost like having a coach on the field. It is like getting a guest speaker in almost, like you're getting a motivational speaker.

"I've never known a bloke who deflects praise and adulation as much as Kev and I'm sure when people are talking about him, he'll go blush red and say 'Oh it's not about me'.

"It's bizarre he's nominated as one of the sports personalities of the year, as its specifically about him; he can't deflect this one. He'll have to talk about himself, so good luck with that."

What you say

Paul Rainford: "The most successful captain in the game, an absolute gent, a true professional and the perfect role model."

Nathan G: "It takes a special player to be an international captain but even more special to win a domestic treble clean sweep."

Elliott Charles: "Topped off by this year's treble-winning season, Sinfield is one of rugby league's greatest ever players, and a great man too."

