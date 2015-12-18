Greg Rutherford: BBC Sports Personality 2015 contender

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality 2015 contender: Greg Rutherford

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 Date: Sunday, 20 December Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast Time: 18:50-21:00 GMT Coverage: BBC One, Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

"Greg delivers on the biggest of stages" - BBC athletics pundit and four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson on long jumper Greg Rutherford.

Rutherford, 29, is the last of 12 contenders to be profiled in the run-up to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday, 20 December.

Year in a nutshell

Won gold in the long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Beijing

Added to his Olympic, European and Commonwealth titles

Only four other Britons - Daley Thompson, Linford Christie, Sally Gunnell and Jonathan Edwards - have held all four titles at the same time

Rutherford felt ill earlier in the day in Beijing, with dehydration and a headache, but jumped a stadium record 8.41m - beating his nearest rival by 17cm

What they say - Michael Johnson

"Greg delivers on the biggest of stages. In my mind, you go to the championship and whoever's there, you beat them. Case closed.

"He is a very emotional person. He speaks his mind. I believe his contemporaries see him as an elder statesman and somebody who is going to come out there and be very tough to beat.

"I think Greg has always been a fierce competitor. I just see him out there beating everyone else in the long jump. A job well done.

"The confidence he has to have now having won everything, that's an amazing amount of confidence, and confidence is extremely important at the Olympic level. If he can come back and win another Olympic gold medal, four years after winning in London, that would just be incredible. An amazing accomplishment."

What you say

Jim Hearson: "Holds all four major titles plus the Diamond League. He lost sponsorship, but built his own long jump pit in his garden, and he has personality!"

Rebecca Hessel: "Greg Rutherford deserves it. He's won everything!! Warm & funny in interviews, and he's awesome at jumping far."

Jonathan Mumble: "Greg Rutherford will be getting my vote. For a man who does his best to lift off it, he's always so down to earth and happy."

Get Inspired

Athletics offers the widest range of choice of any sport as its various disciplines provide the opportunity to throw, run or jump.

Visit the Get Inspired website to find out more on how to get into athletics.