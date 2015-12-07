Adam Peaty: BBC Sports Personality 2015 contender

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality 2015 contender: Adam Peaty

"He wants to be breaking world records and doesn't want an easy ride at all" - Rebecca Adlington, double 2008 Olympic champion, on swimmer Adam Peaty.

Peaty, 20, is the first contender to be profiled in the run-up to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on 20 December, as we focus on one of the 12 shortlisted nominees each day before the show.

Year in a nutshell

World 100m breaststroke record at the British Championships

Gold in the 50m meant he was first man to complete 50m and 100m double at the World Swimming Championships

Also helped Great Britain win the mixed 4x100m medley relay gold in a world record time in Kazan

Tipped to be the first British man for 28 years to win an Olympic swimming title, at Rio 2016

What they say - Rebecca Adlington

"He's one of those people who challenges himself all the time, and that's why he is so good on a world stage. He wants to be breaking world records and doesn't want an easy ride at all.

"He just amazes everyone, every step of the way. There are still little things he can do - it's actually scary to think about how fast he could go.

"He has the best finish of anyone in the world and that's why he has those gold medals. Adam doesn't let the pressure get to him. He never gives up, he's just got so much strength.

"Adam has got a heart of gold. He is so likeable, such a nice guy, with a great sense of humour. He has not changed at all - he's still the same guy as he was three or four years ago."

What you say

Thomas Brown: "It has to be Adam Peaty. Unprecedented GB triple world champ & double world record holder without team or technology to help."

Josephine Appleby: "Three World Championship gold medals and three world records is why Adam Peaty will get my SPOTY vote this year."

Jo Perryman: "Very pleased to see Adam Peaty on the shortlist - what a fantastic year he's had - brilliant what he's done for swimming."

