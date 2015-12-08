Chris Froome: BBC Sports Personality 2015 contender

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality 2015 contender: Chris Froome

"He has that real fight to get everything out and give everything to the finish line" - team-mate Geraint Thomas on cyclist Chris Froome.

Froome, 30, is the latest contender to be profiled in the run-up to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on 20 December, as we focus on one of the 12 shortlisted nominees each day before the show.

Year in a nutshell

First British rider to win the Tour de France twice

Followed up 2013 triumph with another victory in gruelling three-week event

Took both the overall title and the King of the Mountains classification

Shrugged off abuse, including being spat at and having urine thrown over him

What they say - Geraint Thomas

"On the big days of a Tour, Froomey will talk to the group outlining what he wants. When you hear your team leader saying stuff like that, it brings you up.

"Once Froomey is on the bike, he's not so nice anymore. You have to fight for your place in the bunch and, especially when you get into the final stage of the race and the top few guys are left, you can see the fight in him.

"I don't mean he's going to punch [rival Nairo] Quintana or anything like that, but that real fight to get everything out and give everything to the finish line.

"In the Tour of Spain a couple of years ago, he was coming back from injury and wasn't likely to win but he kept fighting every single day and that sums up his attitude really."

What you say

Ben Wilson: "The man has won the hardest sporting event in the world twice. A no-brainer for me. Chris Froome for #SPOTY."

Andrew Harvey: "First British double Tour de France champion, plus first to win overall and mountains jerseys since Merckx in 1970."

Larry Bird: "Won the most gruelling sporting event twice, showed dignity and class throughout whilst being treated disgracefully."

