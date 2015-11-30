BBC Sport - Sports Personality 2015: How the contenders were chosen

Sports Personality: How 12 were chosen

Go behind the scenes with the 12-member panel tasked with drawing up the shortlist of contenders for the 2015 Sports Personality of the Year.

The winner will be announced at the live ceremony at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday 20 December. The public will be able to vote for their favourite by phone and online on the night.

