BBC Sport - Sports Personality 2015: How the contenders were chosen
Sports Personality: How 12 were chosen
- From the section Sports Personality
Go behind the scenes with the 12-member panel tasked with drawing up the shortlist of contenders for the 2015 Sports Personality of the Year.
The winner will be announced at the live ceremony at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday 20 December. The public will be able to vote for their favourite by phone and online on the night.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired