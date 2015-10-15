Sports Personality of the Year tickets sell out in 35 minutes

Tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 in Belfast sold out in 35 minutes - the quickest sell-out since the show went on the road in 2006.

Taking place in Northern Ireland for the first time, this year's event is live at The SSE Arena on 20 December.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will again present the show, which will be live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live.

A limited number of extra tickets will be available closer to the event.

Carl Doran, the show's executive editor, said: "We are delighted that tickets for Sports Personality of the Year 2015 in Belfast have sold out so quickly.

"It's testament to the appeal of the show and for those who got tickets or choose to watch on BBC One, it's going to be a great evening of entertainment."

Logan added: "This has been a brilliant year for sport and we're all very much looking forward to celebrating it in Belfast.

"Sports Personality is always a great show and having had a sneak peek at this year's plans, it looks like the event is going to be one of the best yet."

How is the winner decided?

The Sports Personality of the Year award will be determined by a public vote on the night with the 10-strong list of contenders selected by the following panel:

Dame Mary Peters: 1972 Olympic pentathlon champion

Maggie Alphonsi: England Women's Rugby World Cup winner

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson: 11-time Paralympic gold medallist

Jermaine Jenas: Former England, Newcastle and Tottenham footballer

Hazel Irvine: BBC Sport presenter

Baroness Sue Campbell: Chair of the Youth Sport Trust

Cliff Hayes: Associate head of sport content at the Sun

Tim Hallissey: Head of sport at the Times

Ian Prior: Head of sport at the Guardian and Observer

Barbara Slater: BBC director of sport

Philip Bernie: BBC head of TV sport

Carl Doran: Sports Personality of the Year executive editor

What happened last year?

Media playback is not supported on this device Hamilton wins Sports Personality award

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton won last year's Sports Personality of the Year award in Glasgow, taking 34% of the 620,932 votes cast, with golfer Rory McIlroy second and athlete Jo Pavey third.

Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was named Overseas Personality of the Year, and the England women's rugby union team took the Team of the Year prize.

European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley won Coach of the Year, six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, and Young Sports Personality of the Year was given to gymnast Claudia Fragapane, who won four gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

What are the 2015 highlights?

This year's highpoints include both Northern Ireland and Wales reaching their first major football tournaments in decades, cyclist Chris Froome claiming his second yellow jersey in the Tour de France and England finishing third in the Women's World Cup.

Then there was Wayne Rooney becoming the Three Lions' top goalscorer, Great Britain reaching their first Davis Cup final since 1978, England's Ashes triumph and a Rugby World Cup taking place on British soil.

And let's not forget swimmer Adam Peaty setting a new world record at the World Swimming Championships, Hamilton's continued excellence in Formula 1, and Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford all winning gold medals at the World Athletics Championships.

Sports Personality Roll of Honour: Every winner from 1954-2014