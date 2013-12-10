Sports Personality 2013: Andy Murray will not attend awards

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality shortlist announced

Andy Murray will not attend this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards as he continues his rehabilitation from back surgery.

The Wimbledon champion, one of 10 nominees for the main award on Sunday, says he has to "sacrifice" being at the ceremony in Leeds to ensure he is fit for January's Australian Open.

"I have a great relationship with the BBC, from the recent documentary to my regular columns throughout the year, and I don't want this to be seen as a snub," said the 26-year-old Scot.

"I'm looking forward to linking up with the show live on the night and being part of it all."

Also on the list of contenders for the main award are Sir Ben Ainslie, Ian Bell, Hannah Cockroft, Mo Farah, Chris Froome, Leigh Halfpenny, AP McCoy, Christine Ohuruogu and Justin Rose.

Wiggins named Sports Personality 2012

The public will be able to vote for their favourite when the ceremony, which will be presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, airs on Sunday.

Voting for the main award, won last year by Sir Bradley Wiggins, will be by phone and, for the first time, online.

Murray underwent surgery in September after winning Wimbledon in July.

Now ranked number four in the world, he is continuing his recovery and training in Miami but intends to make his comeback in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi on 26 December.

He then plans to play in the Qatar Open in Doha before the Australian Open starts in Melbourne on 13 January.

"I'll be on the road for five months in total, training on Christmas Day," added Murray. "I won't spend it with my family or girlfriend."

A BBC spokesperson said: "We are of course disappointed that Andy Murray cannot be in Leeds in person but are very much looking forward to him joining us live on the night via link-up.

"We're looking forward to a fantastic night celebrating the 60th Sports Personality, with many former winners and some of the world's biggest sport starts attending."

To see a Vine video announcing the 10 nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year click here.