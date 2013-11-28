Sports Personality of the Year: More tickets on sale on Friday

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality shortlist announced

A limited number of additional tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2013 will go on sale on Friday, 29 November at 09:00 GMT.

Remaining tickets for the event, at Leeds' First Direct Arena on Sunday, 15 December, are priced £40, £50 and £60.

A limited number of tickets which have a partially restricted view of the screens being used on the night are also available, at £25 and £20.

Recent Sports Personality winners 2012 Bradley Wiggins (Cycling)

Bradley Wiggins (Cycling) 2011 Mark Cavendish (Cycling)

Mark Cavendish (Cycling) 2010 AP McCoy (Horse racing)

AP McCoy (Horse racing) 2009 Ryan Giggs (Football)

Ryan Giggs (Football) 2008 Chris Hoy (Cycling)

Chris Hoy (Cycling) 2007 Joe Calzaghe (Boxing)

Joe Calzaghe (Boxing) 2006 Zara Phillips (Equestrian)

Zara Phillips (Equestrian) 2005 Andrew Flintoff (Cricket)

Andrew Flintoff (Cricket) 2004 Kelly Holmes (Athletics)

Kelly Holmes (Athletics) 2003 Jonny Wilkinson (Rugby union)

Thousands of tickets put on sale in November sold within three hours.

Athletes Mo Farah, Christine Ohuruogu and Hannah Cockroft are on the shortlist of 10 for the award, along with tennis star Andy Murray and cyclist Chris Froome. Golfer Justin Rose, sailor Sir Ben Ainslie, jockey AP McCoy, cricketer Ian Bell and rugby union player Leigh Halfpenny are the other contenders.

Hosted by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, the 2013 Sports Personality of the Year will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC One HD, with further coverage on Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

To book, go to the First Direct Arena's website or phone 0844 248 1585. Purchases will be subject to a 10% service charge, unless they are paid for in cash and bought directly from the Arena ticket office at the Trinity Leeds Customer Service Lounge.

The ticket office is open Monday to Saturday 09:00-20:00 GMT, and from 11:00-17:00 GMT on Sundays.