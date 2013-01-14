Britain's Olympic and Paralympic athletes are named the team of the year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

Team GB won 65 medals, including 29 golds, while the Paralympians added 34 titles from a total of 120 medals in a memorable sporting summer at London 2012.

Both squads finished third in the medal tables at their home Games.

