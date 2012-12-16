Bradley Wiggins wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Media playback is not supported on this device Wiggins named Sports Personality 2012

Bradley Wiggins has been voted the 2012 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The Tour de France and Olympic time trial champion, 32, beat 11 other contenders to the prestigious title.

Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis was runner-up while US Open winner Andy Murray was third.

"How could it have been better? 2012 was the year of Super Saturday, of the Miracle at Medinah, of a Weirwolf on the prowl and the fastest moving set of sideburns since Elvis Presley"

"I will say thank you to everyone who voted," said Wiggins, who became the first Briton to win the Tour and followed that triumph by claiming his fourth Olympic title.

After receiving the main award from the Duchess of Cambridge, he added: "We have had all that jungle stuff and X Factor in the last few weeks, so for people to pick up the phone and vote in half an hour, thank you very much.

"What a year. To stand on this stage with the people next to me is incredible. I'd like to thank my team-mates - I wouldn't be on this stage without them. I'd like to thank [British Cycling boss] the coaches, British Cycling, Team Sky and all the Olympians."

Prime Minister David Cameron posted a message of congratulation on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Bradley Wiggins - a truly inspirational winner, after an incredible year for British sport," he said.

Last 10 winners 2012: Bradley Wiggins (cycling)

Bradley Wiggins (cycling) 2011: Mark Cavendish (cycling)

Mark Cavendish (cycling) 2010: Tony McCoy (horse racing)

Tony McCoy (horse racing) 2009: Ryan Giggs (football)

Ryan Giggs (football) 2008: Sir Chris Hoy (cycling)

Sir Chris Hoy (cycling) 2007: Joe Calzaghe (boxing)

Joe Calzaghe (boxing) 2006: Zara Phillips (Equestrian)

Zara Phillips (Equestrian) 2005: Andrew Flintoff (cricket)

Andrew Flintoff (cricket) 2004: Dame Kelly Holmes (athletics)

Dame Kelly Holmes (athletics) 2003: Jonny Wilkinson (rugby union)

More than 1.6m phone votes were recorded for the 12 BBC Sports Personality contenders, with Wiggins taking 30.25% of the vote.

Wiggins mixed track and road cycling from an early age, but first came to wider public prominence in the velodrome, when he won 4km individual pursuit gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

The Lancashire-based athlete followed that up with two more golds on the track at the Beijing Games in 2008, a year in which he also picked up three titles at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

Wiggins showed his Tour pedigree when finishing fourth overall in 2009 (later promoted to third following the disqualification of third-placed Lance Armstrong) before securing a first Grand Tour podium place with third in the Vuelta a Espana two years later - a place behind Team Sky team-mate and fellow Briton Chris Froome, who was to play a key supporting role in Wiggins's 2012 Tour win.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wiggins teases 'Susan' Barker

In total, the Briton won Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie, the Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour de France during 2012 - the only cyclist ever to achieve that feat in a single season.

And just over a week after his Tour victory, the Belgium-born rider won the time trial at London 2012 to take his tally of Olympic medals to seven, a haul only equalled among Britons by fellow cyclist and 2012 Sports Personality nominee Sir Chris Hoy.

Below are the results of the phone voting for the 2012 BBC Sports Personality of the Year main award:

Total votes: 1,626,718

1. Bradley Wiggins 492,064 (30.25%)

2. Jessica Ennis 372,765 (22.92%)

3. Andy Murray 230,444 (14.17%)

4. Mo Farah 131,327 (8.07%)

5. David Weir 114,633 (7.05%)

6. Ellie Simmonds 102,894 (6.33%)

7. Sir Chris Hoy 42,961 (2.64%)

8. Nicola Adams 35,560 (2.19%)

9. Ben Ainslie 35,373 (2.17%)

10. Rory McIlroy 29,729 (1.83%)

11. Katherine Grainger 28,626 (1.76%)

12. Sarah Storey 10,342 (0.64%)