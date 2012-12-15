Extra Sports Personality of the Year tickets released

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012

Venue: ExCeL, London Date: Sunday, 16 December Time: 19:30 GMT Coverage: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, red button & BBC Sport website

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be presented by Sue Barker, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding and will bring down the curtain on what has been an historic 12 months of sport.

With an increased shortlist of 12, in recognition of the unprecedented success of UK sports people in 2012, the race for the coveted title will be one of the most hotly contested in the show's history.

Excel London was a host Olympic and Paralympic venue, welcoming over 1.5m visitors during the London 2012 Games.