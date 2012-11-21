BBC Sports Personality of the Year tickets sold out

Media playback is not supported on this device Cavendish named 2011 Sport Personality after world road race win

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012

Venue: ExCel London Date: Sunday, 16 December Time: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

The remaining tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012 have sold out in 40 minutes.

Sports Personality of the Year 2012 shortlist expert panel Director of BBC Sport - Barbara Slater (chair)

(chair) BBC head of TV Sport - Philip Bernie

Executive editor of BBC Sports Personality of the Year - Carl Doran

From BBC Radio 5 live - Eleanor Oldroyd (presenter, 5 live Sport)

(presenter, 5 live Sport) Three newspaper sports editors (rotated annually) - in 2012, Mike Dunn (sports editor, the Sun), Lee Clayton (head of sport, Daily Mail), Matthew Hancock (sports editor, the Observer)

(sports editor, the Sun), (head of sport, Daily Mail), (sports editor, the Observer) A pan-sports broadcaster/journalist - Sue Mott

Three former SPOTY nominees (appointed annually) - in 2012, Sir Steve Redgrave, Baroness Grey-Thompson and Denise Lewis

and Baroness Campbell, chair of UK Sport

The event, at London's 15,000-capacity ExCeL on Sunday, 16 December, promises to be the biggest in the programme's 59-year history after a golden summer.

There are still a limited number of disabled places available, to book these please call 0333 567 0153.

Sue Barker, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will host the 2012 review.

The 12 contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award will be announced on The One Show at 19:00 GMT on Monday, 26 November.

With an increased shortlist of 12, in recognition of the unprecedented success of UK sportsmen and women this year, the competition for the coveted title will be one of the most hotly contested in the show's history.

London 2012 volunteers and young people are to share 1,000 free tickets.

Five hundred tickets will be given to volunteers through a random ballot and the same amount will be handed to young people from the six Olympic and Paralympic host boroughs.