BBC Sports Personality of the Year tickets sold out
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012
- Venue:
- ExCel London
- Date:
- Sunday, 16 December
- Time:
- 19:30 GMT
- Coverage:
- Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website
The remaining tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012 have sold out in 40 minutes.
The event, at London's 15,000-capacity ExCeL on Sunday, 16 December, promises to be the biggest in the programme's 59-year history after a golden summer.
There are still a limited number of disabled places available, to book these please call 0333 567 0153.
Sue Barker, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will host the 2012 review.
The 12 contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award will be announced on The One Show at 19:00 GMT on Monday, 26 November.
With an increased shortlist of 12, in recognition of the unprecedented success of UK sportsmen and women this year, the competition for the coveted title will be one of the most hotly contested in the show's history.
London 2012 volunteers and young people are to share 1,000 free tickets.
Five hundred tickets will be given to volunteers through a random ballot and the same amount will be handed to young people from the six Olympic and Paralympic host boroughs.