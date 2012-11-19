BBC Sports Personality of the Year: 1,000 free tickets announced

Media playback is not supported on this device Cavendish named 2011 Sport Personality after world road race win

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012

Venue: ExCel London Date: Sunday 16 December Time: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

London 2012 volunteers and young people are to share 1,000 free tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012.

The event, at London's 15,000 capacity ExCeL on Sunday, 16 December, promises to be the biggest in the programme's 59-year history after Great Britain's golden summer.

Some 500 tickets will be given to volunteers through a random ballot.

The same amount will be handed to young people from the six Olympic and Paralympic host boroughs.

Sports Personality of the Year 2012 shortlist expert panel Director of BBC Sport - Barbara Slater (Chair)

(Chair) BBC head of TV Sport - Philip Bernie

Executive editor of BBC Sports Personality of the Year - Carl Doran

From BBC Radio 5 live - Eleanor Oldroyd (presenter, 5 live Sport)

(presenter, 5 live Sport) Three newspaper sports editors (rotated annually) - in 2012, Mike Dunn (sports editor, the Sun), Lee Clayton (head of sport, Daily Mail), Matthew Hancock (sports editor, the Observer)

(sports editor, the Sun), (head of sport, Daily Mail), (sports editor, the Observer) A pan-sports broadcaster/journalist - Sue Mott

Three former SPOTY nominees (appointed annually) - in 2012, Sir Steve Redgrave, Baroness Grey-Thompson and Denise Lewis

and Baroness Campbell, chair of UK Sport

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "2012 has been such a fantastic year for sport in the UK with incredible performances from our sportsmen and women.

"This however is an opportunity to say thank you to some of those that have made 2012 so special, the brilliant volunteer Games makers and the young people of the host boroughs who have made such an impact through sport in their local communities."

The London 2012 Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Locog) will run a random ballot through their database for all volunteers.

BBC Sport Outreach will hold a by-invitation Olympic legacy session for young people in early December in each of the six boroughs. Attendees will be able to register for a ballot and names will be drawn at the end for a pair of tickets. Tickets will be divided equally between each borough.

Sue Barker, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will host the 2012 review.

This year's ceremony will play host to a star-studded line-up of medal winners and sporting heroes who made 2012 so memorable.

With an increased shortlist of 12, in recognition of the unprecedented success of UK sportsmen and women this year, the competition for the coveted title will be one of the most hotly contested in the show's history.