Sports Personality of the Year: previous winners

Geraint Thomas won the trophy in 2018

As we gear up for the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year awards show, familiarise yourself with past winners of the award.

First handed out in 1954, the trophy is celebrating its 65th anniversary in Aberdeen on Sunday.

1950s

1954 Sir Chris Chataway

1955 Gordon Pirie

1956 Jim Laker

1957 Dai Rees

1958 Ian Black

1959 John Surtees

Sir Stirling Moss wins 1961 award

1960s

1960 David Broome

1961 Sir Stirling Moss

1962 Anita Lonsbrough

1963 Dorothy Hyman

1964 Mary Rand

1965 Tommy Simpson

1966 Bobby Moore

1967 Sir Henry Cooper

1968 David Hemery

1969 Ann Jones

1979 winner Sebastian Coe

1970s

1970 Sir Henry Cooper

1971 HRH Princess Anne

1972 Dame Mary Peters

1973 Sir Jackie Stewart

1974 Brendan Foster

1975 David Steele

1976 John Curry

1977 Virginia Wade

1978 Steve Ovett

1979 Lord Sebastian Coe

Torvill and Dean with Elton John in 1984

1980s

1980 Robin Cousins

1981 Sir Ian Botham

1982 Daley Thompson

1983 Steve Cram

1984 Torvill and Dean

1985 Barry McGuigan

1986 Nigel Mansell

1987 Fatima Whitbread

1988 Steve Davis

1989 Sir Nick Faldo

1999 Sports Personality Lennox Lewis with Muhammad Ali

1990s

1990 Paul Gascoigne

1991 Liz McColgan

1992 Nigel Mansell

1993 Linford Christie

1994 Damon Hill

1995 Jonathan Edwards

1996 Damon Hill

1997 Greg Rusedski

1998 Michael Owen

1999 Lennox Lewis

Paula Radcliffe with Sports Personality trophy in 2002

2000s

2000 Sir Steve Redgrave

2001 David Beckham

2002 Paula Radcliffe

2003 Jonny Wilkinson

2004 Dame Kelly Holmes

2005 Andrew Flintoff

2006 Zara Phillips

2007 Joe Calzaghe

2008 Sir Chris Hoy

2009 Ryan Giggs

The 2012 winner Bradley Wiggins, flanked by David Beckham and the Duchess of Cambridge

2010s

2010 AP McCoy

2011 Mark Cavendish

2012 Sir Bradley Wiggins

2013 Andy Murray

2014 Lewis Hamilton

2015 Andy Murray

2016 Andy Murray

2017 Mo Farah

2018 Geraint Thomas