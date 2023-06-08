Last updated on .From the section Sport Climbing

Elnaz Rekabi failed to reach the semi-finals of the competition on her return

Iranian Elnaz Rekabi appeared in her first climbing tournament since making international headlines when she competed without a headscarf last year.

The 33-year-old - wearing a headscarf - finished joint 41st in a boulder World Cup event in Brixen, Italy, missing the cut for the semi-finals.

She competed in a competition in South Korea in October without a headscarf.

Rekabi later apologised, saying it fell off inadvertently, but a source told BBC Persian she was forced to do so.

The source said authorities threatened to take her family's property. In December news broke that her family villa had reportedly been demolished.

Opposition to the mandatory headscarf fuelled protests sweeping Iran. The protests were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on 13 September for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

Women in the country are required to cover their hair with a headscarf, or hijab, and their arms and legs with loose clothing. Female athletes must also abide by the dress code when they are officially representing Iran in competitions abroad.

Iranian media claim external-link the Ministry of Sports and Youth requested Rekabi to provide a financial guarantee and a house deed before travelling to the competition in Italy, which also acted as part of the Olympic selection process.

That kind of arrangement is common for Iranian athletes competing abroad.