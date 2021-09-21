Climbing World Championships: GB's Hamish McArthur takes bronze in men's lead final

McArthur attempting the route in the final
McArthur narrowly missed out on the gold medal as Schubert claimed his third world title

Great Britain's Hamish McArthur settled for a bronze medal after a nail-biting men's lead final at the Climbing World Championships in Moscow.

The 19-year-old finished behind Austria's Jakob Schubert and Slovenia's Luka Potocar with a score of 46+.

McArthur narrowly missed out on topping out the route, which would have been good enough to clinch gold.

It is a third world lead title for Olympic bronze medallist Schubert after his wins in 2012 and 2018.

McArthur's fellow Britons William Bosi and Billy Ridal finished 11th and 26th respectively.

