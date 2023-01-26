Niels-Kristian Iversen has an impressive Premiership average of 7.59

Peterborough Panthers have re-signed Denmark's Niels-Kristian Iversen - 13 years after he last rode for the team.

The 40-year-old was due to rejoin the Panthers in 2020 but the season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

He helped the Panthers win the Elite League title in 2006 and spent part of last season with King's Lynn Stars.

"He's been one of the best in the world throughout his career. It's fantastic that we can make a signing like him," said co-promoter Carl Johnson.

"He's certainly going to be a crowd favourite again, and I think looking at his form from last season he was the outstanding man at King's Lynn until he had to leave, and that's when they disappeared down the table."

The Panthers have also signed fellow Dane Benjamin Basso for the 2023 season, when they will again race at the East of England Arena after redevelopment plans were delayed.