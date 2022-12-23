Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Benjamin Basso was signed to replace Bjarne Pedersen, who retired after the 2021 season

Peterborough Panthers have begun their team re-build for the 2023 Premiership season by re-signing Danish rider Benjamin Basso.

The 21-year-old achieved an average of 6.29 last season and was voter Rider of the Year by Panthers' supporters.

Scott Nicholls, the 2021 title-winning captain, Michael Palm Toft and Chris Harris have all left the team.

And Jordan Palin will not race next year as he continues his recovery from injuries suffered in a training crash.

Having won the Premiership title in 2021, the Panthers finished bottom of the six-team table this year.

The league will expand to seven teams in 2023 with the addition of Leicester Lions.

Basso, meanwhile, will also continue to ride for Glasgow in the Championship next year