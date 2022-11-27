Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Jason Doyle's 2022 points tally for Ipswich Witches was 74 more than any other rider

Former world champion Jason Doyle has re-signed for Ipswich Witches ahead of the 2023 UK speedway season.

The 37-year-old Australian was the club's leading scorer in 2022 with 172 at an average of 10.75.

The Witches reached the Premiership play-offs this year but were beaten by eventual champions Belle Vue in the semi-finals by a 107-73 aggregate.

"I only had one thought in mind and that was to be back at Ipswich," he told the Witches website.

"Returning to British speedway was what I had to do for my racing, I felt like I missed it with the two years that I was out of it after winning the league with Swindon in 2019."

Doyle, who first rode in Britain for the Isle of Wight Islanders in 2005, won the world title in 2017.

Now ranked number 10 in the world, he will spend the winter testing engines and riding in Australia.

"The main goal (in 2023) is to win the world title and finally get some silverware in the league for Ipswich," he added.