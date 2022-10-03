Dan Thompson is a member of the Leicester Lions roster this season

Leicester Lions are planning a return to the top tier of UK speedway in 2023.

They last competed in the Premiership four years ago but are confident they "can thrive" at the top level.

The Lions will take part in the two-leg Championship Grand Final against Poole Pirates on 21-22 October, having won the title in 2019.

"Having stabilised and grown the club over the past few seasons, we do feel this is the appropriate time," said co-owner Damien Bates.

"With the way the leagues have evolved in recent years, we feel that at the moment the Premiership is better suited to our own business model."

Team manager and co-promoter Stewart Dickson will remain in charge next year.

"I understand supporters might be a bit sceptical about returning to the Premiership given how tough it was for them the last time the Lions raced at that level," he told the Lions website. external-link

"But I do very much concur with the views of the owners, and I think the supporters will know me well enough by now to understand that I don't ever plan to go into a season looking to make the numbers up."

He added: "I do think there are advantages for the supporters with this, especially the increase in local derbies with the likes of Wolverhampton, Peterborough and Sheffield, and we'll also look forward to welcoming their fans to Leicester."